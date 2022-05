GAUSMAN SAYS SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS ARE PREPARED FOR CRISIS EVENTS

THE TRAGEDY AT AN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN UVALDE, TEXAS TUESDAY WHERE A GUNMAN SHOT AND KILLED 19 CHILDREN AND TWO ADULTS WAS THE LATEST MASS SHOOTING IN THE UNITED STATES.

SIOUX CITY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN SAYS OUR DISTRICT’S HEARTS GO OUT TO THE FAMILIES OF THE VICTIMS.

HE SAYS SIOUX CITY’S SCHOOLS HAVE PREPARED THE BEST THAT THEY CAN TO TRY AND PREVENT AN INCIDENT LIKE IN TEXAS FROM EVER HAPPENING HERE:

GAUSMAN SAYS THAT COMMUNICATION IS CRITICAL IN PREVENTING A TRAGIC INCIDENT FROM OCCURRING:

DR. GAUSMAN SAYS SCHOOLS SHOULD BE A SAFE PLACE, AND THE SIOUX CITY DISTRICT HAS WORKED TO MAKE SURE THE LOCAL BUILDINGS ARE:

HE SAYS THE DISTRICT HAS A SERIES OF CRISIS PLANS IN PLACE TO DEAL WITH VARIOUS SCENARIOS, AND THE DISTRICT REVIEWS THEM EACH YEAR.