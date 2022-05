COLD-LINK BREAKS GROUND ON SOUTHBRIDGE FACILITY

COLD-LINK LOGISTICS OF MIAMI, FLORIDA HAS OFFICIALLY BROKEN GROUND ON CONSTRUCTION OF A COLD STORAGE FACILITY.IN THE SOUTHBRIDGE BUSINESS PARK AREA.

THE COMPANY WILL BUILD A MULTI-PHASED, $60 MILLION FACILITY ON 37 ACRES OF THE SOUTHBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL SITE.

THE INITIAL PHASE WILL INCLUDE COLD STORAGE WAREHOUSING WITH APPROXIMATELY 20,000 PALLET POSITIONS AND BLAST FREEZING PLUS TRUCK DOCKS AND MECHANICAL AREAS

THE INITIAL 60 JOBS INCLUDE 50 PRODUCTION STAFF AT AN HOURLY WAGE OF OVER $23.00/HOUR.

THE FACILITY SHOULD OPEN SOMETIME IN 2023.