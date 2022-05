SIOUX CITY POOLS TO OPEN IN JUNE

SIOUX CITY’S MUNICIPAL SWIMMING POOLS ARE PREPARING TO OPEN FOR THE SUMMER, BUT THEY WON’T BE OPEN FOR THE UPCOMING MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.

A LEAK WAS RECENTLY DISCOVERED AND FIXED AT THE RIVERSIDE FAMILY AQUATIC CENTER, BUT THAT WORK WILL DELAY THE OPENING OF RIVERSIDE UNTIL AT LEAST JUNE 4TH.

LEWIS AND LEIF ERIKSON POOLS WILL OPEN TO THE PUBLIC ON JUNE 11TH AND BE OPEN DAILY FROM 1 P.M. UNTIL 6 P.M.

WHEN THE RIVERSIDE POOL OPENS, IT’S HOURS ARE FROM 1:00 P.M. TO 7:00 P.M.

SWIMMING POOL ADMISSION RATES THIS YEAR AT LEIF ERIKSON AND LEWIS POOLS ARE $3 PER CHILD AND $4 FOR AN ADULT.

RIVERSIDE POOL RATES ARE $4 FOR A CHILD AND $5 FOR AN ADULT.

REGISTRATION FOR SWIMMING LESSONS IS AVAILABLE ONLINE AT HTTPS://WEBTRAC.SIOUX-CITY.ORG OR BY CALLING 712-279-6126.