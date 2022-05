NOEM LOOKS FORWARD TO JUNE SD PRIMARY

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM ANNOUNCED THAT HER CAMPAIGN HAS RAISED OVER $15 MILLION DOLLARS AS SHE HEADS INTO HER RE-ELECTION EFFORT.

NOEM ALSO SAYS SHE HAS OVER $8.7 MILLION CASH ON HAND AND THAT SHE IS LOOKING FORWARD TO THE JUNE PRIMARY ELECTION:

NOEM SAYS HAVING A PRIMARY OPPONENT HAS HER OUT AT A LOT MORE MEETINGS THIS SPRING:

NOEM SAYS SHE HEARS MORE FROM THOSE ENGAGED IN THE PRIMARY PROCESS:

NOEM FACES REPRESENTATIVE STEVEN HAUGAARD OF SIOUX FALLS IN THE JUNE 7TH PRIMARY.

Jerry Oster WNAX