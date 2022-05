MOST OF IOWA’S FEDERAL DELEGATION MAKES “PUTIN’S LIST”

IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS HER OUTSPOKEN STANCE AGAINST THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE IS PROBABLY THE REASON SHE’S BEEN BANNED FROM RUSSIA.

JONICG1 OC………:DOING SOMETHING RIGHT” :14

ERNST SAYS THE RUSSIAN BAN WON’T HAVE AN IMPACT ON HER STANCE.

ALL FOUR MEMBERS OF IOWA’S HOUSE DELEGATION WERE ALSO SANCTIONED BY RUSSIA IN MID-APRIL.

SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY WAS ASKED IN A CONFERENCE CALL WITH IOWA REPORTERS WHY HE’S WASN’T SINGLED OUT BY PUTIN:

JONICG2 OC……….”OR BOTH” :19

GRASSLEY HAS CONDEMNED RUSSIA’S CONTINUED ASSAULT ON UKRAINE AS “INHUMANE” AND HE’S ON RECORD SAYING PUTIN IS MIRRORING THE ACTIONS OF STALIN IN THE 1930S.

JONICG3 OC…….PROSECUTED HIMSELF” :14

DURING A SPEECH ON THE SENATE FLOOR, GRASSLEY URGED HIS COLLEAGUES TO SUPPORT SENDING UKRAINE ANY RESOURCES NEEDED TO STOP WHAT HE CALLED PUTIN’S MASS MURDER.