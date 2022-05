UNITYPOINT HEALTH DEDICATES MARKETPLACE MALL CLINIC

UNITYPOINT HEALTH OF SIOUX CITY DEDICATED THEIR NEW URGENT CARE CLINIC AT THE MARKETPLACE MALL WITH A RIBBON CUTTING MONDAY.

JANE ARNOLD, VICE PRESIDENT OF CLINIC OPERATIONS, SAYS THE CLINIC WILL PROVIDE BOTH FAMILY MEDICINE AND URGENT CARE SERVICES TO PATIENTS AND RESIDENTS OF THE CITY’S NORTH SIDE:

MKTPL1 OC…………..PARTNER FOR US. :15

ARNOLD SAYS THE CLINIC WILL HAVE SOME HOURS GEARED FOR PEOPLE WHO NEED SERVICES OUTSIDE OF THE TYPICAL WEEKDAY 8-5 WINDOW:

MKTPL2 OC………THIS COMMUNITY. :16

LOCATED AT 3035 HAMILTON BOULEVARD NEAR WILMES HARDWARE, IT’S THEIR 10TH CLINIC AND 3RD FAMILY MEDICINE FACILITY.