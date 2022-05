SIOUX CITY TO SEEK 7.5 MILLION DOLLAR TRAIL GRANT

SIOUX CITY IS APPLYING FOR AN OVER SEVEN AND A HALF MILLION DOLLAR IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DESTINATION IOWA GRANT TO HELP FUND AND SUPPORT THE SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRAIL SYSTEM PROJECTS.

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE SAYS THE TRAIL SYSTEM WILL CONNECT 5 TRAIL PROJECTS TOTALING OVER 25.9 MILES OF TRAIL.

TRAILS5 OC………..BIKING TRAFFIC. :14

ONCE COMPLETED, THE REGIONAL TRAIL SYSTEM WILL PROVIDE USERS WITH OVER 100 MILES OF TRAIL ON A CONTINUOUS TRAIL NETWORK.

THE $7,591,643 FUNDING REQUEST WILL BE UTILIZED FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE FOLLOWING SIOUX CITY PROJECTS: CONE MOUNTAIN BIKE PARK, BIG SIOUX RIVER PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE CROSSING, LOESS HILLS SCENIC TRAIL, AND THE FLOYD RIVER/PLYWOOD TRAIL (SIOUX CITY TO HINTON).

PROPOSALS MUST DEMONSTRATE THAT AT LEAST 60% OF THE NECESSARY PROJECT FUNDING IS SECURED TO COMPLETE THE PROJECT BY THE TIME OF THE APPLICATION.

THE SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRAIL SYSTEM PROJECTS TOTAL $18,993,553 WITH 60% MATCHING FUNDS OF $11,401,910.

A TOTAL OF $2,272,000 OF THE FUNDING WAS RAISED BETWEEN MAY 1 AND MAY 6.

THE CITY COUNCIL WILL VOTE ON THE APPLICATION AT THEIR AFTERNOON MEETING.