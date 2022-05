PRIVATE SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIP BILL DROPPED BY IOWA LEGISLATURE

IOWA LAWMAKERS ARE RETURNING TO DES MOINES TO VOTE ON BILLS THAT OUTLINE STATE SPENDING, BUT THE GOVERNOR’S PLAN TO PROVIDE STATE SCHOLARSHIPS TO PRIVATE SCHOOL STUDENTS IS NOT ON THE LIST.

HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY SPOKE TO REPORTERS MONDAY MORNING:

IN MARCH, SENATE REPUBLICANS APPROVED 55-HUNDRED STATE SCHOLARSHIPS TO SEND 10-THOUSAND K-THROUGH-12 STUDENTS TO PRIVATE SCHOOLS, BUT A GROUP OF HOUSE REPUBLICANS OBJECTED TO THE IDEA, SAYING IT WOULD DIVERT STATE MONEY FROM RURAL AREAS SINCE 42 COUNTIES DO NOT HAVE A PRIVATE SCHOOL.

DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE STEVE HANSEN OF SIOUX CITY SAYS LAWMAKERS WILL NOW FOCUS ON PASSING OTHER BILLS INCLUDING FINALIZING THE STATE BUDGET:

GRASSLEY SAYS SOME DETAILS ARE STILL BEING WORKED OUT IN THE EIGHT-POINT-TWO BILLION DOLLAR PLAN FOR THE STATE BUDGETING YEAR THAT BEGINS JULY 1ST.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS HAS NOT YET COMMENTED ON THE DECISION TO TABLE HER PRIVATE SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIP PLAN, BUT SHE HAS BEGUN ENDORSING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES FOR THE IOWA HOUSE WHO SUPPORT THE PROPOSAL.