ERNST BANNED FROM RUSSIA

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST OF IOWA WON’T BE VISITING RUSSIA ANYTIME SOON.

A MEMBER OF THE SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE, ERNST HAS BEEN OFFICIALLY BANNED FROM TRAVELING TO RUSSIA BY THAT COUNTRY.

ERNST RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING QUOTE ” I CONSIDER GETTING SANCTIONED BY AN AUTOCRATIC, MURDEROUS THUG A PRETTY CLEAR SIGN THAT I’M DOING SOMETHING RIGHT.”

ERNST SAYS “VLADIMIR PUTIN’S LAWLESS, UNPROVOKED, AND HORRIFIC WAR ON UKRAINE WILL BE REMEMBERED BY HISTORY AS A DESPICABLE AND UNFORGIVING ACT. PUTIN CAN PUT MY NAME AT THE TOP OF HIS LIST.”

THE RED OAK REPUBLICAN LIVED IN UKRAINE IN 1989 AS PART OF AN AGRICULTURE EXCHANGE PROGRAM AS A STUDENT AT IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY WHEN THE COUNTRY WAS STILL A PART OF THE SOVIET UNION.

SENATOR ERNST HAS PRESSED THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO IMMEDIATELY PROVIDE UKRAINE WITH THE LETHAL AID THEY URGENTLY NEED TO WIN THE WAR.