NORFOLK WOMAN SENTENCED TO A DECADE IN FEDERAL PRISON

A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA WOMAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES.

37-YEAR-OLD NICOLE PETERSON WAS SENTENCED TO TEN YEARS IN PRISON FOR CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE AND POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE 500 GRAMS OR MORE OF METHAMPHETAMINE.

THE CHARGES STEMMED FROM A 2019 SEARCH OF A BUILDING IN KEARNEY, NEBRASKA THAT HAD BEEN CONVERTED INTO MAKESHIFT LIVING QUARTERS BY CO-DEFENDANT, RODNEY RANDOLPH.

PETERSON AND JOSIAH NEGLEY WERE ALSO PRESENT IN THE BUILDING.

THE SEARCH BY LAW ENFORCEMENT RESULTED IN THE SEIZURE OF 117 GRAMS OF METH.

THE THREE DEFENDANTS ADMITTED TO GETTING POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FROM COLORADO TO DISTRIBUTE IN KEARNEY.

CO-DEFENDANT RODNEY RANDOLPH HAS PLED GUILTY AND IS SCHEDULED FOR SENTENCING ON JULY 29, 2022.

JOSIAH NEGLEY IS AWAITING TRIAL, WHICH IS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ON MAY 31ST.