MUSKETEERS RETURN HOME AS U.S.H.L. CHAMPIONS

THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS ARE THE CHAMPIONS OF THE UNITED STATES HOCKEY LEAGUE AFTER WINNING THE CLARK CUP SATURDAY NIGHT WITH A 2-1 OVERTIME WIN OVER THE MADISON CAPITOLS IN MIDDLETON, WISCONSIN FOR A 3 GAMES TO ONE SERIES VICTORY.

IT’S THE FOURTH CHAMPIONSHIP IN CLUB HISTORY AND FIRST SINCE THE 2002 SEASON.

NICK PIERRE SCORED THE CUP CLINCHING GOAL AROUND 5 AND A HALF MINUTES INTO OVERTIME:

CLARKCUP1 OC………..GET IN IN. :05

THERE WERE A LOT OF MUSKETEER FANS AT THE WISCONSIN RINK CHEERING ON THEIR TEAM.

PIERRE SAYS THAT WAS A BIG PLUS FOR A CLUB THAT WON A MAJORITY OF ROAD GAMES THROUGH THE YEAR:

CLARKCUP2 OC………FINISHED THE JOB. :08

GOALIE ALEX TRACY WAS NAMED MOST VALUABLE PLAYER OF THE PLAYOFFS AFTER POSTING THREE SHUTOUTS IN THE POSTSEASON WITH AN 8-2 RECORD A ONE-POINT-SIX-ONE GOALS AGAINST AVERAGE AND A 93 POINT SEVEN SAVE PERCENTAGE.

CLARKCUP3 OC….AT THE END. :14

TRACY WILL GO ON TO PLAY COLLEGE HOCKEY AT MINNESOTA STATE IN MANKATO.

PIERRE WILL RETURN TO THE MUSKETEERS NEXT FALL TO BEGIN DEFENSE OF THE TITLE:

CLARKCUP4 OC…………COME THOUGH. :06

THE MUSKETEERS WILL HAVE A CLARK CUP CELEBRATION AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER BEGINNING AT 5 P.M. MONDAY.