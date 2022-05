FATAL CRASH AT WAYNE, NEBRASKA AIR EVENT

TRAGEDY IN WAYNE, NEBRASKA FRIDAY EVENING WHERE THE CRASH OF A SMALL PLANE CLAIMED THE LIFE OF THE PILOT AT AN AIR SHOW.

COREY LUTH, THE C-E-O OF THE HANGER & FLIGHT TEST SAYS THE CRASH HAPPENED AROUND 6:45 P.M. AT THE MAYDAY STOL DRAG RACES.

LUTH SAYS THE PILOT CRASHED ON FINAL APPROACH AT THE WAYNE MUNICIPAL AIRPORT AND HAD WHAT APPEARED TO BE A STALL SPIN ACCIDENT.

THE CESSNA 140 PILOT WAS THE ONLY OCCUPANT.

THE NATIONAL TTRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD AND THE FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ARE INVESTIGATING THE INCIDENT.

THE REMAINING EVENTS OF THE AIR SHOW WERE CANCELLED.

Photo by Corey Luth