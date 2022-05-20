X’S RALLY TO DEFEAT LAKE COUNTRY

The Sioux City Explorers salvaged the final game of their home opening series by scoring 10 runs in defeating the Lake Country Dockhounds 10-6 to stave off a three game sweep.

A scoreless game through the first three innings changed, as a T.J Bennett solo shot made it 1-0 Lake Country.

The Explorers responded in the bottom half of the inning, getting two runs across on a Mitch Ghelfi two-out double for a a 2-1 lead.

After Lake Country tied the game on an error in the top half of the fifth, Sioux City scored a pair of runs home in the bottom as a Gabe Snyder sacrifice fly put the Explorers in front 3-2 and a Sebastian Zawada single made it 4-2.

Evan Kruczynski (0-1) was handed the loss in this game. He threw five innings, giving up four runs with three walks, and six strikeouts.

Kevin McCanna (2-0) got the win on his return to the home mound. McCanna pitched six and one-third innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits with zero walks, and six strikeouts.

Wilfredo Gimenez continued his torrid series with a RBI double to cut the X’s lead down to just a run. Gimenez had seven hits, six RBI, three doubles and a home run in the three game set.

After Sioux City rebuilt their two run lead on a LT Tolbert RBI fielder’s choice in the seventh. The X’s cushioned their lead late in the game, scoring five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. After the first two batters were retired, the X’s next six hitters all reached base, with five of them scoring. Including two on the first triple of Sebastian Zawada’s career.

Lake Country added a trio of runs in the top of the ninth to give the game its final score of 10-6.

Sioux City collected seventeen hits in the contest, of them only two went for extra bases. Ghelfi’s double and Zawada’s triple.

The Explorers will begin a three-game series at home against the Kane County Cougars on Friday at 7:05 PM. Righty Tyler Beardsley (1-0, 3.17) will be starting for the X’s. The starter for the Cougars will be right-hand pitcher Jack Fox (1-0, 3.00).