WELLS ENTERPRISES WILL ADD PRODUCT LINES IN THEIR LE MARS FACILITIES.

THE IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY BOARD HAS APPROVED $70 MILLION DOLLARS IN CAPITAL INVESTMENT PROJECT TAX BENEFITS THROUGH THE HIGH QUALITY JOBS PROGRAM.

THE COMPANY PLANS TO ADD NEW PRODUCT LINES AND UPGRADE EQUIPMENT AT THEIR FACILITY.

THE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO CREATE 135 JOBS, OF WHICH 82 ARE INCENTED AT A QUALIFYING WAGE OF $23.94 PER HOUR.