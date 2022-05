PROGRESS CONTINUES ON NEW COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER

CONSTRUCTION IS CONTINUING ON THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER OUT ON 28TH STREET.

RON WIECK, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE L-E-C AUTHORITY BOARD, SAYS A LOT OF WORK ON INFRASTRUCTURE HAS BEEN TAKING PLACE:

28TH STREET WILL ALSO BE PAVED EAST TO OUTER BELT DRIVE THROUGH THE 28E AGREEMENT WITH SIOUX CITY AND WOODBURY COUNTY.

WIECK SAYS PROGRESS IS BEING MADE ON THE ACTUAL BUILDING TOO, INCLUDING THE JAIL CELLS:

ANOTHER MAJOR PIECE IS ALSO BEING CONSTRUCTED OUT OF TOWN:

WIECK SAYS THE ECONOMY AND SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES HAVE AFFECTED THE PROJECT, BUT NOT TO A GREAT DEGREE:

WIECK SAYS THE TIMELINE TO FINISH THE PROJECT HAS BEEN EDGED BACK A BIT BECAUSE OF THAT TO LATE MAY OR JUNE OF 2023.