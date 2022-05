IOWA & NEBRASKA REPORT STRONG EMPLOYMENT NUMBERS

MORE NEBRASKANS ARE WORKING THAN EVER BEFORE.

THE BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS REPORTS THAT NEBRASKA’S PRELIMINARY EMPLOYMENT FOR APRIL 2022 REACHED AN ALL-TIME HIGH OF 1,040,325.

NEARLY 22,000 MORE NEBRASKANS ARE WORKING NOW THAN PRIOR TO THE PANDEMIC BACK IN FEBRUARY OF 2020.

ADDITIONALLY, NEBRASKA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IS AT 1.9%.

THAT IS TIED FOR THE LOWEST RATE EVER ACHIEVED BY ANY STATE.

NEBRASKA LEADS THE NATION IN PER CAPITA EMPLOYMENT, WITH 69 OUT OF 100 ADULTS ACTIVELY WORKING.

THAT COMPARES WITH A NATIONAL RATE OF 60 OUT OF 100 ADULTS EMPLOYED.

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT REPORTS INITIAL UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS FELL TO 5,290 LAST MONTH — THE LOWEST MONTHLY NUMBER SINCE 1973.

THAT LED TO A DROP IN THE APRIL UNEMPLOYMENT RATE TO THREE PERCENT, DOWN FROM THREE-POINT-THREE PERCENT IN MARCH.

THE TOTAL NUMBER OF WORKING IOWANS INCREASED BY 10-THOUSAND IN APRIL COMPARED TO MARCH — AND THAT’S 45-THOUSAND-100 MORE THAN APRIL ONE YEAR AGO.

MANUFACTURING ADDED 11-HUNDRED JOBS — THE MOST OF ANY SECTOR FOR THE MONTH — AND THE FIFTH CONSECUTIVE GAIN FOR THE SECTOR.