HOULIHAN BAN UPHELD

OLYMPIC RUNNER AND SIOUX CITY NATIVE SHELBY HOULIHAN HAS LOST HER APPEAL TO HAVE HER FOUR-YEAR BAN FROM COMPETING RESCINDED, WHICH MEANS SHE’LL MISS OUT ON COMPETING IN THE 2024 SUMMER OLYMPICS IN PARIS.

IN A STATEMENT POSTED TO HER INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT, THE 29-YEAR-OLD HOULIHAN MAINTAINED HER INNOCENCE AND SAYS SHE BELIEVES THERE ARE FLAWS IN THE ANTI-DOPING SYSTEM THAT HAS AFFECTED HER AND OTHER ATHLETES.

SHE TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE ANABOLIC STEROID NANDROLONE IN DECEMBER OF 2020. HOULIHAN SAYS IT WAS A FALSE POSITIVE, WHICH SHE BLAMES ON A BURRITO SHE PURCHASED FROM A FOOD TRUCK CONTAINING TAINTED PORK.

SHE’LL BE ELIGIBLE TO COMPETE AGAIN IN 2025.