CLICK IT OR GET A TICKET WHEN YOU GET BEHIND THE WHEEL

LAW ENFORCEMENT AND TRAFFIC SAFETY LEADERS FROM SEVERAL NEBRASKA AGENCIES ARE JOINING FORCES TO ENCOURAGE SAFE DRIVING THIS SUMMER.

COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC, SUPERINTENDENT OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL, SAYS HIGHWAYS WILL BE VERY BUSY OVER THE NEXT FEW MONTH:

BOLDUC ANNOUNCED THE START OF THE “CLICK IT OR TICKET” CAMPAIGN, TO ENCOURAGE DRIVERS TO BUCKLE THEIR SEAT BELTS:

HE SAYS TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS AND FATALITIES ARE PREVENTABLE IF YOU BUCKLE UP AND FOCUS ON YOUR DRIVING WHEN YOU GET BEHIND THE WHEEL:

THE CLICK IT OR TICKET CAMPAIGN BEGINS MONDAY AND RUNS THROUGH JUNE FIFTH.