TULIP FESTIVAL IN BLOOM AT ORANGE CITY

THE 81ST ANNUAL TULIP FESTIVAL IS UNDERWAY IN ORANGE CITY, CELEBRATING THE DUTCH HERITAGE OF THE TOWN.

SPOKESPERSON JENNIE DROOG SAYS THEY EXPECT A BIG TURNOUT THIS YEAR:

DISPLAYS, TOURS, AND MUSEUMS OPEN AT 9 A.M. EACH DAY, NOW THROUGH SATURDAY.

A STREET FESTIVAL AND STREET SCRUBBING OCCURS EACH DAY AT 1 PM, WITH THE AFTERNOON PARADES AT 2 :15.

THERE IS ALSO AN EVENING PARADE AT 6:30.

THE EVENINGS ARE CAPPED WITH THE PERFORMANCE OF MAMMA MIA! AT THE ORANGE CITY TOWN HALL AT 8 P.M.