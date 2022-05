STORM DAMAGE REPAIRS CONTINUE AT SLOW PACE

THE DAMAGE IS STILL BEING TOTALED FROM LAST WEEK’S WINDSTORMS AND TORNADOES THAT BLEW THROUGH THE REGION.

ROD NOHR WITH NOHR-WORTMANN ENGINEERING OF YANKTON SAYS HE HAS BEEN CALLED TO DOZENS OF AG AND INDUSTRIAL SITES, AND SUPPLY AND DEMAND FOR REPAIRS IS AN ISSUE:

NOHR1 OC…….NOT AVAILABLE :23

SO NOHR SAYS RECOVERY WON’T BE QUICK:

NOHR2 OC…….RIGHT NOW :18

NOHR SAYS THEY ARE TRACKING THE DAMAGE OVER A WIDE AREA FROM TWO DAYS OF STORMS:

NOHR3 OC……….OF SITES :24

NOHR SAYS MANY SITES HE HAS LOOKED AT ARE BADLY UNDERINSURED WITH ONLY ENOUGH COVERAGE FOR CLEANUP AND NOT REBUILDING.

Jerry Oster WNAX