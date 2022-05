ROCK SPILL CAUSES TRAFFIC DELAY ON HIGHWAY 20-129 BYPASS

TRAFFIC WAS BACKED UP LATE THURSDAY MORNING ON HIGHWAY 20 EASTBOUND NEAR THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL EXIT.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY AN AIR HOSE FAILED ON A TRUCK HAULING A LARGE LOAD OF ROCKS, CAUSING THE LOAD TO SPILL FROM THE TRUCK ONTO THE HIGHWAY.

THE ROCKS CREATED A TRAFFIC HAZARD AND THERE WERE SO MANY OF THEM ON THE HIGHWAY, A SKID LOADER HAD TO BE BROUGHT IN TO REMOVE THEM.

NO OTHER TRAFFIC MISHAPS OCCURRED BECAUSE OF THE SPILL.

THE TRUCK DRIVER RECEIVED A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR SPILLING HIS LOAD.