NORTH BOYS WIN STATE 4A 4 X 800 RELAY

THE SIOUX CITY NORTH BOYS ELECTRIFIED THE OPENING DAY CROWD AT THE STATE TRACK MEET IN WINNING THE 4A FOUR BY 800 METER RELAY IN DES MOINES.

THE STARS WINNING TIME OF SEVEN MINUTES, 44-POINT-65 SECONDS WAS THE FOURTH FASTEST IN THE NATION THIS SEASON AND THEY BECAME THE FIRST SIOUX CITY SCHOOL TO WIN THE EVENT SINCE 1972.

YEMANE KIFLE RAN A STRONG OPENING LEG TO GIVE NORTH A LEAD THEY WOULD NEVER SURRENDER.

NORTH1 OC………IN FIRST. :17

KIFLE SAYS HE WANTED TO SET THE TONE WITH HIS OPENING LEG.

NORTH2 OC……..CONFIDENCE :13

GABE NASH TOOK THE BATON WITH A COMFORTABLE LEAD AND BROUGHT HOME THE WIN ON THE ANCHOR LEG.

NORTH3 OC……:AWESOME. ::07

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE NORTH HIGH 4 X 800 RELAY TEAM.