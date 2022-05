THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS ARE READY FOR GAMES 3 AND 4 OF THE CLARK CUP FINALS THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY IN MADISON, WISCONSIN.

THE SERIES AGAINST THE CAPITOLS IS EVEN AT ONE WIN EACH IN THE BEST OF FIVE MATCHUP.

COACH LUKE STRAND SAYS THE TEAM HS DONE WELL ON THE ROAD THIS YEAR, LOSING ONLY 11 GAMES:

IF THE TEAMS SPLIT THIS WEEKEND, GAME 5 WILL BE BACK IN SIOUX CITY AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER TUESDAY NIGHT.