THE MORNINGSIDE DAYS PARADE IS SET FOR THIS EVENING IN THE EAST SIDE OF SIOUX CITY.

THE PARADE WILL BEGIN AT 6:30 P.M. AND PROCEED ALONG MORNINGSIDE AVENUE TO PETERS AVENUE.

RANDY HANSEN IS THIS YEAR’S PARADE MARSHALL WITH THE MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY DANCE TEAM SERVING AS HONORARY MARSHALLS.

THIS IS THE 71ST YEAR OF THE MORNINGSIDE CELEBRATION.