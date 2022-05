MIDAMERICAN ENERGY PROPOSES NATURAL GAS RATE HIKE IN SD

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY IS ASKING STATE REGULATORS IN SOUTH DAKOTA TO APPROVE A NATURAL GAS RATE INCREASE OF 6.4%

THE REQUEST WOULD RAISE RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMER GAS RATES BY AN AVERAGE OF $4.16 PER MONTH OR $49.87 PER YEAR.

THE COMPANY SAYS IT IS THEIR FIRST RATE INCREASE REQUEST SINCE 2014, AND IT WILL ADDRESS THE APPROXIMATELY $108 MILLION IN CAPITAL INVESTMENT AND OPERATING EXPENSES THEY’VE INCURRED TO MAINTAIN AND UPGRADE NATURAL GAS INFRASTRUCTURE.

IT WOULD INCREASE REVENUE BY APPROXIMATELY $7 MILLION ANNUALLY.AND INCLUDE FUNDING FOR PLANNED INFRASTRUCTURE AND SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS OVER THE NEXT TWO YEARS.

THE REQUEST WAS FILED WITH THE SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION

IF APPROVED, THE RATE INCREASE WOULD AFFECT THE DELIVERY CHARGE THAT APPEARS ON CUSTOMER BILLS, NOT GAS SUPPLY COSTS.

THE CUSTOMER PAYS WHAT MIDAMERICAN PAYS FOR EACH UNIT OF NATURAL GAS THAT THE CUSTOMER USES.

MIDAMERICAN SERVES AROUND 104,000 NATURAL GAS CUSTOMERS IN 30 SOUTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA CITIES, INCLUDING SIOUX FALLS, YANKTON AND VERMILLION.