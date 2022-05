REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN FOR THE 2022 SIOUX CITY MARDI GRAS PARADE IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

THE PARADE WILL START AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER AT 6 P.M. ON FRIDAY, JULY 1ST, MAKE ITS WAY OUT OF THE PARKING LOT ONTO PIERCE STREET, THEN TURN RIGHT ON 4TH STREET ENDING ON IOWA STREET.

TENS OF THOUSANDS OF BEADS WILL BE THROWN INTO THE CROWDS THAT LINE THE STREETS

GROUPS AND ORGANIZATIONS MAY SIGN UP FOR THE PARADE BY DOWNLOADING AN ENTRY FORM AT TYSON CENTER DOT COM OR CALL 712-279-4850.