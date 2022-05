AIRPORT BOARD VOTES DOWN BOUTIQUE AIR EAS OFFER

THE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS VOTED TO REJECT A NEW PROPOSAL FROM BOUTIQUE AIR TO PROVIDE ESSENTIAL AIR SERVICE FOR SIOUX CITY.

AIRPORT DIRECTOR MIKE COLLETT SAYS THAT MEANS CURRENT CARRIER SKYWEST WILL LIKELY CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FLIGHTS:

IN MARCH, SKYWEST FILED A NOTICE OF INTENT TO DISCONTINUE ESSENTIAL AIR SERVICE BETWEEN SIOUX CITY AND CHICAGO AND DENVER.

THE CITY COUNTERED BY ASKING THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION TO REDUCE OUR FLIGHTS FROM 12 TO 7 FLIGHTS PER WEEK BEGINNING JULY 1ST UNTIL SKYWEST IS ABLE TO RESTORE SERVICE TO E-A-S MINIMUMS.

COLLETT SAYS TALKS WITH SKYWEST WILL CONTINUE:

HE SAYS THE PROCESS SHOULD MOVE FAIRLY QUICKLY:

IT’S YET TO BE DETERMINED IF FUTURE AIR SERVICE WILL INCLUDE BOTH CHICAGO AND DENVER SERVICE OR JUST ONE MARKET.