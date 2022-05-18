Home Local News MRHD ANNOUNCES 33 MICRO GRANTS

MRHD ANNOUNCES 33 MICRO GRANTS

By
Woody Gottburg
-
22
0
MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT HAS AWARDED $400,576 DOLLARS IN GRANTS TO 33 NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES IN ITS 2022 MICRO GRANTS CEREMONY AT THE BETTY STRONG ENCOUNTER CENTER.

THE MICRO GRANTS RANGE FROM $2,525 TO $15,000.

THE LATEST GRANTS BRING MRHD’S TOTAL CONTRIBUTION TO WOODBURY COUNTY TO $45.2 MILLION DOLLARS SINCE 1994.

THE GRANT RECIPIENTS ARE THE FOLLOWING:

Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism: $97,000

  • Friends of Lewis & Clark Bicentennial: Tourism Program Publications, $3,000
  • Quimby Community Fire Dept.: Build Grass Fire Fighting Vehicle, $15,000
  • Elk Point, SD Community Foundation: Public Pool Bathhouse, $14,000
  • City of Anthon: All Abilities Playground Equipment, $15,000
  • Soulward Development: Resources for the Recovery Community, $5,000
  • Siouxland Freedom Park: Six Benches Around Freedom Park, $10,000
  • Ability Tech Foundation: Communication Signs at 2 City Parks, $5,000
  • City of Moville Fire Department: Purchase 24KW 120/240 Volt Generator, $15,000
  • Woodbury County Conservation Foundation: Outdoor Learning Shelter, Sidewalks, $15,000

 

Human Services, Health Services: $52,192

  • Salix Fire & Rescue: Six Sets of Turnout Gear, $15,000
  • Sleep in Heavenly Peace: Fully Furnished Twin Beds for Children, $10,000
  • Center for Siouxland: Lighting Around Building Perimeter, $10,009
  • Center Against Abuse, Sexual Assault: Age-Appropriate Literature, Activities, $2,525
  • Lutheran Services of Iowa: Furniture, Equipment for In house Training, $14,658

 

Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable and Religious: $94,167

  • Calvary Cemetery: Increase Parking Area by Mausoleum, $14,124
  • Little Lambs Preschool & Child Care: Purchase New Flooring, $10,000
  • Cord Memorial Library: Website for Town Weekly Digital Library, $13,413
  • Westminster Presbyterian Church: Stock Shelves of Neighborhood Food Pantry, $ 5,000
  • City of Hinton, IA: Replace Ball field Fencing, $15,000
  • Zion Missionary Baptist Church: Update Audio/Visual System, $15,000
  • Siouxland Human Investment Partnership: New Office Furniture for New Office, $10,000
  • City of Smithland, IA: Park & Ball field Improvements, $11,630

 

Leisure, Cultural, Historical: $82,217

  • City of Pierson, IA: Tuckpoint 1940 Park Shelter, $15,000
  • Bluff Historical Museum: Heat Pump, Computer, Printer, Display, $12,917
  • Sioux City Railroad Museum: Purchase Pre-Owned Skid Loader, $13,500
  • City of Sloan, IA: 8-Foot-Wide Sidewalk in Park, $15,000
  • Urban Native Center: Sustainable Cultural Garden Project, $11,000
  • Rural Woodbury Co. Historical Society: Cement Pad and Roof for Railcar Project, $14,800

 

Education: $75,000

  • Lawton-Bronson Community School District: Latex Printer, Plotter for Student Print Shop, $15,000
  • Remsen St. Mary’s Schools: High school Kitchen and Cafeteria Upgrades, $15,000
  • Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa: Install New Flooring, $15,000
  • Sioux City North High School Band: 2 Conn 20KW Sousaphones, $15,000
  • Mary Elizabeth Child Care & Preschool: Update Dining Room, $15,000

