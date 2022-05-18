MRHD ANNOUNCES 33 MICRO GRANTS

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT HAS AWARDED $400,576 DOLLARS IN GRANTS TO 33 NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES IN ITS 2022 MICRO GRANTS CEREMONY AT THE BETTY STRONG ENCOUNTER CENTER.
THE MICRO GRANTS RANGE FROM $2,525 TO $15,000.
THE LATEST GRANTS BRING MRHD’S TOTAL CONTRIBUTION TO WOODBURY COUNTY TO $45.2 MILLION DOLLARS SINCE 1994.
THE GRANT RECIPIENTS ARE THE FOLLOWING:
Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism: $97,000
- Friends of Lewis & Clark Bicentennial: Tourism Program Publications, $3,000
- Quimby Community Fire Dept.: Build Grass Fire Fighting Vehicle, $15,000
- Elk Point, SD Community Foundation: Public Pool Bathhouse, $14,000
- City of Anthon: All Abilities Playground Equipment, $15,000
- Soulward Development: Resources for the Recovery Community, $5,000
- Siouxland Freedom Park: Six Benches Around Freedom Park, $10,000
- Ability Tech Foundation: Communication Signs at 2 City Parks, $5,000
- City of Moville Fire Department: Purchase 24KW 120/240 Volt Generator, $15,000
- Woodbury County Conservation Foundation: Outdoor Learning Shelter, Sidewalks, $15,000
Human Services, Health Services: $52,192
- Salix Fire & Rescue: Six Sets of Turnout Gear, $15,000
- Sleep in Heavenly Peace: Fully Furnished Twin Beds for Children, $10,000
- Center for Siouxland: Lighting Around Building Perimeter, $10,009
- Center Against Abuse, Sexual Assault: Age-Appropriate Literature, Activities, $2,525
- Lutheran Services of Iowa: Furniture, Equipment for In house Training, $14,658
Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable and Religious: $94,167
- Calvary Cemetery: Increase Parking Area by Mausoleum, $14,124
- Little Lambs Preschool & Child Care: Purchase New Flooring, $10,000
- Cord Memorial Library: Website for Town Weekly Digital Library, $13,413
- Westminster Presbyterian Church: Stock Shelves of Neighborhood Food Pantry, $ 5,000
- City of Hinton, IA: Replace Ball field Fencing, $15,000
- Zion Missionary Baptist Church: Update Audio/Visual System, $15,000
- Siouxland Human Investment Partnership: New Office Furniture for New Office, $10,000
- City of Smithland, IA: Park & Ball field Improvements, $11,630
Leisure, Cultural, Historical: $82,217
- City of Pierson, IA: Tuckpoint 1940 Park Shelter, $15,000
- Bluff Historical Museum: Heat Pump, Computer, Printer, Display, $12,917
- Sioux City Railroad Museum: Purchase Pre-Owned Skid Loader, $13,500
- City of Sloan, IA: 8-Foot-Wide Sidewalk in Park, $15,000
- Urban Native Center: Sustainable Cultural Garden Project, $11,000
- Rural Woodbury Co. Historical Society: Cement Pad and Roof for Railcar Project, $14,800
Education: $75,000
- Lawton-Bronson Community School District: Latex Printer, Plotter for Student Print Shop, $15,000
- Remsen St. Mary’s Schools: High school Kitchen and Cafeteria Upgrades, $15,000
- Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa: Install New Flooring, $15,000
- Sioux City North High School Band: 2 Conn 20KW Sousaphones, $15,000
- Mary Elizabeth Child Care & Preschool: Update Dining Room, $15,000