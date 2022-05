HIGH GAS PRICES NOT EXPECTED TO DETER HOLIDAY TRAVELERS

WHILE THE STATEWIDE AVERAGE COST OF GASOLINE CONTINUES TO SET RECORDS IN IOWA, TRIPLE A SAYS THE TRAVEL FORECAST FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND WILL BE THE BUSIEST IN YEARS.

MEREDITH MITTS, SPOKESWOMAN FOR TRIPLE-A-IOWA, SAYS DESPITE THE HIGH PRICE TO FILL THE TANK, PEOPLE ARE READY TO GET OUT OF THE HOUSE AND DOWN THE ROAD.

THE MOTOR CLUB SAYS THE STATEWIDE AVERAGE FOR GAS IS NOW FOUR-15 A GALLON, THE HIGHEST PRICE IOWANS HAVE EVER PAID TO FUEL UP,

WHILE MANY AIRLINES HAVE ELIMINATED THE MASK REQUIREMENT WHILE FLYING, IT WOULD BE WISE TO STILL PACK PLENTY OF THEM IN YOUR CARRY-ON BAG.

WHILE IOWA’S AVERAGE GAS PRICE IS $4.15 A GALLON, THE NATIONAL AVERAGE IS $4.56, VERSUS THE COUNTRY’S MOST EXPENSIVE GAS IN CALIFORNIA AT $6.05 PER GALLON.

