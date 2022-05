REYNOLDS SIGNS E-15 BIOFUELS BILL

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED INTO LAW A HISTORIC BIOFUELS BILL.

THIS BILL MAKES IOWA THE FIRST STATE IN THE NATION TO ADOPT AN E-15 STANDARD AND EXPANDS ACCESS TO HIGHER BLENDS OF ETHANOL AND BIODIESEL ACROSS THE STATE WHICH SHOULD HELP LOWER FUEL PRICES FOR CONSUMERS.

HF-2128 HAD PASSED THE IOWA HOUSE WITH A FINAL VOTE OF 81-13 AND THEN PASSED THE IOWA SENATE 42-3.

THE BILL WAS SIGNED ON A FAMILY FARM SOUTH OF PRAIRIE CITY.

LEGISLATORS PROVIDED SOME EXCEPTIONS FOR SMALL GAS STATIONS AND THOSE THAT HAVE OLDER EQUIPMENT — HOWEVER, MOST IOWA GAS STATIONS WITH STORAGE TANKS AND PUMPING SYSTEMS THAT CAN HANDLE HIGHER BLENDS OF ETHANOL WILL HAVE TO OFFER E-15 FROM AT LEAST ONE PUMP BY THE YEAR 2026.

NEW GAS STATIONS THAT OPEN AFTER JANUARY FIRST OF 2023 WILL HAVE TO SELL E-15 FROM AT LEAST HALF OF THEIR DISPENSERS.