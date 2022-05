NEBRASKA TRAFFIC FATALITIES CONTINUE TO RISE

NEBRASKA REMAINS ON PACE FOR HAVING MORE TRAFFIC FATALITIES THIS YEAR THAN ANY OTHER YEAR DATING BACK TO 2018.

THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS FOURTEEN PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN TRAFFIC CRASHES IN NEBRASKA DURING THE MONTH OF APRIL.

THAT BRINGS THE NUMBER OF TRAFFIC FATALITIES IN THE CORNHUSKER STATE TO 84 SINCE THE NEW YEAR BEGAN.

THAT’S 23 MORE THAN THE SAME TIME PERIOD IN 2021 AND 28 MORE THAN IN 2020.

SEVEN OF THE THIRTEEN VEHICLE OCCUPANTS KILLED WERE NOT USING SEATBELTS, ONE WAS USING A SEATBELT, AND FIVE HAD SEATBELT USAGE MARKED AS UNKNOWN.

ONE OF THE FATALITIES WAS A PEDESTRIAN.