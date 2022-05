IT’S TULIP TIME IN ORANGE CITY

IT’S TULIP FESTIVAL TIME IN ORANGE CITY.

KERI DRESCHER DESIGNS THE CITY’S TULIP BEDS AND SAYS AFTER A FEW CONCERNS, THE TULIP BEDS ARE IN GREAT SHAPE FOR THIS WEEKEND’S CELEBRATION:

THIS WEEKEND’S EXPECTED COOLER TEMPERATURES WILL HELP THE TULIPS HOLD THEIR BLOOM.

KERI AND HER HUSBAND, DAN, RUN A SEASONAL BUSINESS SELLING TULIP BULBS, AND THIS IS THEIR BUSIEST WEEK:

THIS WEEK, THE DRESCHERS WILL ALSO FILL TULIP ORDERS THAT WILL BE SENT THIS FALL TO CUSTOMERS ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES:

THE DRESCHERS MOVED TO ORANGE CITY BEFORE THE PANDEMIC, AND KERI SAYS THEIR TULIP BUSINESS HELPS MAKE THEM PART OF THE COMMUNITY.