IOWA PRIMARY EARLY VOTING TO BEGIN

IOWA’S JUNE 7TH PRIMARY ELECTION IS DRAWING CLOSER, AND WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER PAT GILL SAYS WE ARE NOW IN THE WINDOW WHERE EARLY VOTING AND ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUESTS MAY BEGIN:

ONE CHANGE THIS YEAR IS YOU WON’T RECEIVE AN ABSENTEE REQUEST FORM FROM THE COUNTY ELECTIONS DEPARTMENT:

VOTERS HAVE NEW PRECINCTS TO BECOME FAMILIAR WITH BECAUSE OF REDISTRICTING, AND COME ELECTION DAY, YOU MAY VOTE IN A DIFFERENT LOCATION THAN LAST ELECTION:

EARLY VOTING AT THE COURTHOUSE WILL TAKE PLACE MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 8 A.M. UNTIL 4:30 P.M. AND ALSO FROM 8-4 ON THE SATURDAY BEFORE THE ELECTION.