FIRE DESTROYS NORTH SIOUX BUSINESS

AN EARLY MORNING FIRE HAS CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A NORTH SIOUX CITY LAUNDRY BUSINESS.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE DISPATCHED AROUND 3:30 THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING TO SIOUX LAUNDRY, LOCATED AT 510 CENTENNIAL DRIVE.

THE BUILDING WAS FULLY ENGULFED IN FLAMES WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED.

MUTUAL AID WAS CALLED IN TO HELP FIGHT THE FIRE FROM SGT. BLUFF AND OTHER COMMUNITIES.

FIREFIGHTERS HAVE REMAINED ON THE SCENE THROUGH THE MORNING.

THIS IS THE SECOND MAJOR FIRE AT THE BUSINESS IN TWO YEARS.

A FIRE IN NOVEMBER OF 2020 CAUSED DAMAGE IN EXCESS OF $100,000.

