AIRPORT BOARD TO DISCUSS NEW AIR SERVICE OFFER FOR SIOUX CITY

A NEW OFFER TO PROVIDE ESSENTIAL AIR SERVICE TO SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN SUBMITTED TO THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION BY BOUTIQUE AIR.

THAT AIRLINE USES SWISS MADE PILATUS C-12 AIRCRAFT AND BEECHCRAFT KING AIR 350 TURBOPROPS.

BACK IN MARCH, A NOTICE OF INTENT TO DISCONTINUE ESSENTIAL AIR SERVICE BETWEEN SIOUX CITY AND CHICAGO AND DENVER, WAS FILED BY OUR CURRENT PROVIDER, SKYWEST AIRLINES.

EARLIER THIS MONTH, THE CITY SENT A LETTER TO THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION REQUESTING THAT THE FREQUENCY OF E-A-S FLIGHTS BE REDUCED FROM 12 TO 7 FLIGHTS PER WEEK BEGINNING JULY 1ST UNTIL SKYWEST IS ABLE TO RESTORE SERVICE TO E-A-S MINIMUMS.

THE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL DISCUSS THE NEW PROPOSAL THURSDAY AT THEIR MONTHLY BOARD MEETING.

AIRPORT DIRECTOR MIKE COLLETT SAYS HE WILL WAIT UNTIL AFTER THAT MEETING TO RELEASE DETAILS OF THE BOUTIQUE AIR PROPOSAL, BUT THAT A REDUCTION IN WEEKLY ROUNDTRIPS FOR SKYWEST WOULD MAKE THE SERVICE MORE VIABLE THROUGH THE CURRENT PILOT SHORTAGE:

COLLETT SAYS ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH SKYWEST HAVE BEEN POSITIVE:

IT’S NOT DETERMINED YET IF THAT INCLUDES BOTH CHICAGO AND DENVER SERVICE OR JUST ONE MARKET.

COLLETT SAYS THE PROCESS WILL BEGIN TO PLAYOUT ON THURSDAY:

BOUTIQUE AIRLINES HAS BEEN THE ONLY OTHER COMPANY TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL FOR SIOUX CITY AIR SERVICE.

THE AIRPORT BOARD MEETING IS SET FOR 7:30 THURSDAY MORNING.