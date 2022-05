FRIDAY IS “BIKE TO WORK” DAY

MANY SIOUXLANDERS WILL BE USING PEDAL POWER TO GET TO THEIR WORKPLACE THIS FRIDAY.

ERIN BERZINA OF SIMPCO SAYS MAY 20TH IS THE 9TH ANNUAL “BIKE TO WORK” DAY:

BIKE1 OC……….TWO WHEEL COMMUTE. :12

LAURA BRIGHTON OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SAYS THERE’S A FREE BREAKFAST AND MORE WAITING FOR YOU FRIDAY MORNING IF YOU BRING YOU BIKE THERE:

BIKE2 OC…..AND GIVEAWAYS. :12

THE BREAKFAST RUNS FROM 6:30 A.M. UNTIL 8 A.M. AT THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE NEAR THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER ON PIERCE STREET.

YOU MAY REGISTER FOR THE EVENT AT SIMPCO DOT ORG OR THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WEBSITE.