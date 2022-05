FIVE TORNADOES STRUCK SOUTH DAKOTA LAST THURSDAY

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CONFIRMS FIVE TORNADOES TOUCHED DOWN IN SOUTH DAKOTA DURING LAST THURSDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER.

THEY WERE IN CASTLEWOOD, WEBSTER, LAKE KAMPESKA, LAKE ALICE AND GARY.

THE WEATHER SERVICE SAYS THE TWISTERS RANGED IN STRENGTH FROM EF-ZERO TO EF-TWO.

ONE OF THE CITIES HARDEST HIT BY LAST WEEK’S STORMS WAS CASTLEWOOD, WHICH IS STARTING ITS REBUILDING.

CASTLEWOOD SUSTAINED MAJOR DAMAGE TO ITS HOMES AND ITS LOCAL SCHOOL.

MAYOR BRIAN RIES SAYS IT’S A MIRACLE THERE WERE NO INJURIES.

HE SAYS STUDENTS WILL ATTEND SCHOOL AT LOCAL CHURCHES FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE YEAR.