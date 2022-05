DRIVER INJURED WHEN TRAIN STRIKES PICK UP TRUCK

THE DRIVER OF A PICK UP TRUCK WAS INJURED AFTER HIS VEHICLE WAS STRUCK BY A TRAIN SUNDAY MORNING IN SIOUX CITY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED SHORTLY AFTER 11 A.M. NEAR THE 4700 BLOCK OF 46TH STREET.

THE ADULT MALE VICTIM WAS EJECTED FROM HIS TRUCK DURING THE COLLISION AND WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

POLICE SAY THE CROSSING ARMS AT THE TRACKS WERE DOWN BUT THE DRIVER DROVE AROUND THEM AND THE TRUCK WAS THEN HIT BY THE TRAIN

THE VICTIM’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.