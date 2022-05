SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING THAT TOOK PLACE SATURDAY MORNING WHERE ONE PERSON ENDED UP IN THE HOSPITAL.

POLICE RESPONDED TO A SHOTS FIRED CALL AROUND 10:45 AM, IN THE AREA OF 14TH AND INGLESIDE.

OFFICERS FOUND EVIDENCE OF A SHOOTING BUT NO VICTIM.

A SHORT TIME LATER IN ADULT MALE WITH NON-LIFE-THREATENING GUNSHOT WOUNDS ARRIVED AT MERCYONE.

THE VICTIM WAS STILL HOSPITALIZED AS OF SATURDAY EVENING.

DETECTIVES ARE WORKING ON FOLLOWING UP ON LEADS IN THE CASE.