HILDRETH PLEADS GUILTY TO VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER

A WHITING, IOWA MAN HAS AGRRED TO PLEAD GUILTY TO CHARGES RELATED TO A FATAL SHOOTING LAST MAY 31ST THAT LEFT ONE PERSON DEAD AND ANOTHER WOUNDED IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY NEAR LUTON.

21 YEAR OLD MARVIN HILDRETH JR. ENTERED A GUILTY PLEA FRIDAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT TO VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT IN THE SHOOTING THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF 40-YEAR-OLD RUSSELL MOHR OF RURAL MAPLETON.

HE WILL SERVE 15 YEARS IN PRISON ON THOSE CHARGES PLUS ANOTHER FIVE YEARS INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND ELUDING IN A MONONA COUNTY CASE.

HILDRETH HAD PREVIOUSLY BEEN CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER IN MOHR’S DEATH..