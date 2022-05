THURSDAY STORMS CLASSIFIED AS DERECHO EVENT

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS THE COLLECTION OF STORMS THAT CAUSED WIDESPREAD DAMAGE THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING IN THE TRI-STATE AREA HAS BEEN CLASSIFIED AS A DERECHO.

AS THE STORMS MOVED NORTH, THEY PRODUCED EXTREME WINDS IN THE NORTHERN PLAINS WITH STRAIGHT-LINE WINDS FROM 50 TO 70 MPH REPORTED, WITH SMALLER AREAS OF 80 TO 100 MPH WINDS.

THE HIGHEST WIND GUSTS INCLUDED A MEASURED 107 MPH GUST IN TRIPP, SD, 97 MPH WIND GUST IN MADISON, SD AND A 90 MPH WIND GUST IN HURON, SD.

HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES WERE BLOWN OFF SEVERAL ROADS, SHUTTING DOWN TRAFFIC ON INTERSTATE 29 AND 90 IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

IN ADDITION, THESE STORMS BROUGHT INCREDIBLE AMOUNTS OF DUST AND DEBRIS NORTHWARD, LEADING TO NEAR ZERO VISIBILITY AS THE STORMS PASSED ACROSS THE AREA.

Photo courtesy Breanna Beebe through Governor Noem’s Facebook page