MERCYONE AIR MED & LIFESERVE TEAM UP FOR BLOOD DRIVE (Update)

SEVERAL SIOUXLANDERS DONATED A PINT OF BLOOD AND CHECKED OUT A HELICOPTER FRIDAY.

MERCYONE AIR MED PARTNERED WITH LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER IN A BLOOD DONATION EVENT AND ALSO SHOWED OFF IT’S RESCUE HELICOPTER.

FLIGHT NURSE ETHAN NEFF SAYS IT WAS PART OF A STATEWIDE EFFORT BY MERCYONE TO HELP INCREASE BLOOD DONATIONS:

BLOOD11 OC………FOR LIFESERVE. :16

ALLISON BRUMELS OF LIFESERVE SAYS THE BLOOD SUPPLY HAS BEEN TIGHT LATELY:

BLOOD12 OC………TO COLLECT IN. :17

SHE SAYS THEY HOPED TO COLLECT AT LEAST 75 PINTS AT THE LIFESERVE BLOODMOBILE STATIONED AT THE HOSPITAL HELIPAD.

UPDATED 2:30 p.m. 5/13/22

————————————–

YOU CAN HELP SAVE LIVES BY DONATING A PINT OF BLOOD AT THE MERCYONE HELIPAD TODAY.

MERCYONE AIR MED IS PARTNERING WITH LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER IN A DONATION EVENT FROM NOW UNTIL 4 P.M.

A LIFESERVE BLOODMOBILE WILL ACCEPT BLOOD DONATIONS AT THE MERCYONE HELIPAD.

POTENTIAL DONORS CAN SIGN UP ONLINE ON THE LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER WEBSITE FOR AN APPOINTMENT, AND THEN MEET THE FLIGHT TEAMS AND TOUR THE HELICOPTERS.

FOOD TRUCKS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO GRAB A BITE BEFORE OR AFTER DONATING.

ALL DONORS WILL RECEIVE AN EVENT T-SHIRT AND PRIZES WILL BE GIVEN AT EACH LOCATION.