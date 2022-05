KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET CELEBRATES A CENTURY OF BUSINESS

ONE OF SIOUX CITY’S BEST KNOWN CAR DEALERSHIPS IS CELEBRATING A CENTURY OF BUSINESS.

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET AT 100 JACKSON STREET HAS BEEN OPERATING FOR 100 YEARS.

JOE KNOEPFLER AND HIS BROTHER BEN ARE THE 4TH GENERATION TO OPERATE THE FAMILY OWNED BUSINESS, WHICH HAS SOLD CARS AND TRUCKS STARTING WITH THE EARLIEST MODELS TO TODAY’S ELECTRIC CARS:

THE BUSINESS WAS FOUNDED MAY 1ST OF 1922 AS A TWO-CAR, TWO-PERSON OPERATION IN A 25X90 FOOT RENTED SPACE.

BEN KNOEPFLER SAYS HE GREW UP KNOWING CARS WERE A PART OF THE FAMILY HERITAGE:

TODAY KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET HAS HUNDREDS OF NEW AND USED VEHICLES, OVER ONE HUNDRED EMPLOYEES, AND IS LOCATED ON A MULTI-BUILDING CAMPUS SPANNING ACROSS OVER SEVEN ACRES OF LAND.