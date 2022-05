MIKE FRANKEN, ONE OF THE THREE CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S U.S. SENATE NOMINATION IN IOWA, HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID.

FRANKEN ANNOUNCED ON TWITTER THAT HIS SYMPTOMS ARE MILD, THAT HE’S ON A QUICK ROAD TO RECOVERY AND WILL WAIT TO RESUME IN-PERSON CAMPAIGNING WHEN HE GETS THE GO-AHEAD FROM HIS DOCTOR.