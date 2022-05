EMERALD ASH BORER FOUND IN TWO MORE IOWA COUNTIES

THE EMERALD ASH BORER HAS BEEN FOUND IN DICKINSON AND HUMBOLDT COUNTIES FOR THE FIRST TIME.

THE INVASIVE, ASH TREE-KILLING INSECT FROM ASIA HAS NOW BEEN CONFIRMED IN ALL BUT EIGHT OF IOWA’S 99 COUNTIES SINCE ITS ORIGINAL DETECTION IN 2010.

E-A-B LARVAE WERE COLLECTED BY IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE STAFF JUST OUTSIDE THE CITY LIMITS OF ARNOLDS PARK IN DICKINSON COUNTY AND RURAL DAKOTA CITY, IOWA IN HUMBOLDT COUNTY.

FEDERAL IDENTIFICATION CONFIRMED THE SAMPLES POSITIVE FOR E-A-B.

SEE IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT EAB TREATMENT.