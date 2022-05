BISHOP HEELAN HIGH ANNOUNCES ATHLETIC HALL OF PRIDE

BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL IS CREATING A HALL OF PRIDE TO SHOWCASE ALUMNI WHO HAVE CONTRIBUTED TO HEELAN’S ATHLETIC SUCCESS.

THE TEN INAUGURAL MEMBERS WILL BE HONORED AT A HEELAN FOOTBALL GAME FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7TH AND FORMALLY INDUCTED IN THE HALL OF PRIDE ON OCTOBER 8TH DURING A BANQUET AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

THEY REPRESENT ACHIEVEMENT IN NEARLY EVERY SPORT AT HEELAN.

THE FIRST TEN MEMBERS INCLUDE CARLI (TRITZ) BERGER, WHO GRADUATED IN 2010; NATE FUNK 2002; JOHN HARTY, 1977; JON LAFLEUR, 1993; EUGENE MOLLET, 1972; MARY SCHRAD, 1974 AND DON WENGERT, 1988.

POSTHUMOUS INDUCTEES ARE MIKE COUREY, 1977; RAY LEMEK, 1952 ; AND LEO MILLER FROM THE CLASS OF 1962.

PERSONS ARE ELIGIBLE FOR THE HALL OF PRIDE FIVE YEARS AFTER GRADUATION.

THE HALL OF PRIDE WILL TENTATIVELY BE DISPLAYED IN AN AREA OF THE O’GORMAN FIELDHOUSE AND ON THE SCHOOL WEBSITE.