VINTAGE TRI-MOTOR AIRPLANE TAKES FLIGHT OVER SIOUX CITY

YOU MAY SEE A VINTAGE AIRPLANE FLYING OVER SIOUX CITY THE NEXT FEW DAYS.

MID AMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION PRESIDENT RICK ALTER SAYS A 1928 FORD TRI-MOTOR PLANE HAS ARRIVED AND YOU CAN FLY ON IT:

TRIMOTOR4 OC……55 DOLLARS. :12

ALTER SAYS YOU CAN ALSO BE A CO-PILOT ON THE FLIGHT WITH A SPECIAL OPPORTUNITY THAT’S AVAILABLE:

TRIMOTOR2 OC………WHILE THEY’RE FLYING. :16

THE FLIGHTS BEGAN THURSDAY AFTERNOON. YOU CAN PARK AT HAWTHORNE AVIATION AND BOARD THE PLANE THERE.

GO TO THE AIR MUSEUM WEBSITE AT MIDAMERICA AIR MUSEUM DOT ORG FOR MORE INFORMATION.