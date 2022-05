MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY GRADUATION SET FOR SATURDAY

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY WILL HOLD ITS COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY FOR UNDERGRADUATE AND GRADUATE STUDENTS THIS SATURDAY ON MAY 14TH AT 2 P.M. AT ELWOOD OLSEN STADIUM.

PRESIDENT JOHN REYNDERS, WHO IS RETIRING AFTER 22 YEARS AT MORNINGSIDE, AND CRAIG STRUVE, FORMER CHAIR OF THE MORNINGSIDE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WILL RECEIVE HONORARY DEGREES AT THIS YEAR’S CEREMONY.

THE STADIUM WILL OPEN AT NOON.

STUDENTS WILL LINE UP AT TOM ROSEN FIELD (LOCATED AT THE INTERSECTION OF PETERS AVE AND RUSTIN AVE NEXT TO ELWOOD OLSEN) BEFORE PROCESSING TO ELWOOD OLSEN STADIUM.