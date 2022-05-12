It’s Musketeers vs Madison For The Clark Cup

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Thursday the matchup and game information for the 2022 Clark Cup Final.

The Western Conference Champion Sioux City Musketeers defeated the Anderson Cup champion Tri-City Storm in a three-game sweep of the Western Conference Final. The berth in the Clark Cup Final is the team’s first since losing in the 2016-17 Clark Cup Final.

The #5 seed Madison Capitols, in their first Clark Cup Playoff appearance, advanced to the Clark Cup Final after besting the #3 seed Muskegon Lumberjacks in the Eastern Conference Final.

CLARK CUP FINAL

#2-WC Sioux City Musketeers vs. #5-EC Madison Capitols

Game 1: Madison at Sioux City (Sunday, May 15 at 3:05 p.m. CST)

Game 2: Madison at Sioux City (Monday, May 16 at 7:05 p.m. CST)

Game 3: Sioux City at Madison (Friday, May 20 at 7:00 p.m. CST)

Game 4*: Sioux City at Madison (Saturday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m. CST)

Game 5*: Madison at Sioux City (Tuesday, May 24 at 7:05 p.m. CST)