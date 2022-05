DOMINERDS WIN DOMINO MASTERS COMPETITION

TWIN BROTHERS, DEREK AND ALEX KOOPS,OF SIOUX CENTER ALONG WITH TEAMMATE LYLE BROUGHTON OF MASSACHUSETTS, WON THE TITLE OF “DOMINO MASTERS” WEDNESDAY NIGHT ON THE FOX TV SHOW OF THE SAME NAME..

THE DOMINERDS DEFEATED TWO OTHER TEAMS TO WIN $100,000 BY BUILDING INTRICATE DOMINO STRUCTURES THAT TOLD A STORY AND THEN TOPPLING THEM.

DEREK SAID THE PRESSURE ON THEIR TEAM GREW WITH EACH LEVEL OF COMPETITION:

HE SAYS THEY HAD TO KEEP COMING UP WITH SPECTACULAR DOMINO DISPLAYS

ALEX KOOPS SAYS HE THOUGHT EARLY ON THAT THE TEAM WOULD TRAVEL FAR IN THE COMPETITION, BUT THE FINALE WAS A TOUGH TASK FOR THE DOMINERDS:

THE PRODUCTION OF DOMINO MASTERS TOOK PLACE LAST SUMMER, BUT DEREK SAYS THEY HAD TO KEEP THE RESULTS MUM UNTIL WEDNESDAY NIGHT’S SCREENING:

IN THE SEASON FINALE, THE THREE COMPETING TEAMS HAD TO COMPLETE A BUILD IN 24 HOURS, USING 5-THOUSAND DOMINOES ON A THEME OF THEIR CHOOSING.